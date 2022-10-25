ENG
40 bodies of Russian soldiers were discovered in Chernihiv region

40 bodies of Russian soldiers who died during active hostilities in February-March were found in the Chernihiv region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on Facebook by the head of the Chernihiv RMA, Vyacheslav Chaus.

"On the territory of the region, 40 bodies of representatives of the enemy's army were recovered, which will be a resource in exchange for our dead," wrote the head of the Chernihiv RMA.

In the Chernihiv region, Russian troops left behind more than 8,000 destroyed or damaged buildings. Over 90% is housing. 33 bridges and overpasses were broken, and more than 1,100 km of highways were damaged.

