Rishi Sunak officially headed government of Great Britain

Britain’s King Charles on Tuesday, October 25, officially confirmed Rishi Sunak as the country’s Prime Minister after he was elected leader of the Conservative Party yesterday.

As Censor.NET informs, this is reported by Sky News.

"Rishi Sunak officially became the prime minister (of Britain, - ed.) after an audience with the king at Buckingham Palace," the message reads.

King Charles commissioned the 42-year-old Sunak to form a new government.

Read more: Shoigu told Wallace about alleged possible provocations of Ukraine with "dirty bomb"

Sunak is expected to deliver his first speech as Prime Minister at 10 Downing Street in the coming hours.

As reported, on October 24, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, was elected the new leader of the Conservative Party and the Prime Minister of Great Britain.