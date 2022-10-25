Russians intensified regime of filtering measures, searches of cars and buildings in occupied territories of Kherson region

The occupiers are increasing the pressure on the local population of the Kherson region. The regime of filtering measures, searches of cars and buildings, and restrictions on public transport have been strengthened.

This was announced by the Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Council Yurii Sobolevsky, Censor.NET informs.

"There has been information that in the coming days it is planned to change the time of the curfew. Now it will be longer. And, of course, the campaign for "evacuation" continues so that our people agree to deportation to the Russian Federation," the message reads.

Read more: Steinmeier sent message to Ukrainians: "You can count on Germany! We will continue to support Ukraine"