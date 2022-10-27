"Aerozrovidka" presented "Delta" situational awareness system at "NATO Tide Sprint"

The presentation of Delta’s new capabilities caused a real stir among the participants, as did the Ukrainian experience of using digital means in the war with Russia.

This is reported by the "Aerorozvidka", Censor.NET informs.

"Artem Martynenko and Serhii Galchynsky from the Center for Innovation and Development of Defense Technologies, which develops the Delta situational awareness system, spoke at the NATO Tide Sprint - a platform that is part of the continuum of operational interoperability.

The main advantage of modern war is complete information awareness, understanding of where the enemy is, its numbers, combat capability, etc. It's all about the network-centric approach. It is Delta in real time that provides an understanding of the situation on the battlefield and allows you to make informed tactical decisions. The demonstration of Delta's new capabilities caused a real stir among the participants, as did the Ukrainian experience of using digital means in the war with Russia.

Ukraine aspires to become an integral part of NATO, which is why the Delta was developed from the beginning in accordance with the standards of the Alliance, and it is compatible with similar programs used by the armies of member countries. Delta is an excellent example of Ukraine's partnership and cooperation with the Alliance," the message reads.

At the same time, the co-founder of Aerorozvidka NGO, Lt. Col. Yaroslav Honchar emphasized that this victory is not at the tactical level of the battlefield. According to him, Ukrainians have shown all civilized humanity that they are the leaders of the information age industry.

