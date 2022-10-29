Occupants mine territory twice as densely during retreat, - Monastyrskiy

There are twice as many mines in recently liberated territories as in de-occupied parts of Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.

As informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform, this was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskiy during the telethon "United News".

"If earlier we could talk about demining in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, unfortunately, now we have to talk about it in most of our state territory. Indeed, almost everything (in the recently de-occupied territories - ed.) is mined. If we compare with Kyiv or Chernihiv regions, the mines are twice as dense. This, of course, is due to the duration of the enemy's stay there, and to the fact that they use this method more as a deterrent to our troops," the Interior Minister said.

He noted that actually two services are engaged in demining - the SES and the police. Over the past months, the SES employees have found more than 250 thousand explosive items, another 130 thousand - police officers.

Western experts also help Ukrainian pyrotechnics.

According to Monastyrskiy, when humanitarian demining specialists see the amount of work required, they say that it will take decades. "However, looking at the work of our specialists, we must admit that their efficiency is many times higher," the Minister noted.

