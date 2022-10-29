Russia after withdrawal from grain agreement already offers to replace Ukrainian grain with its own

After suspending its participation in "grain agreement", Russian Ministry of Agriculture said that Russia is ready to completely replace Ukrainian grain on international market.

This was stated by the head of the Russian Ministry of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev, reported RIA News and "Meduza", informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Taking into account this year's harvest, the Russian Federation is ready to fully replace Ukrainian grain and supply all interested countries at affordable prices," Patrushev said.

"Given that Russia has always been and remains a reliable partner and is ready to provide the world with the necessary amount of food, our country is ready to supply the poorest countries with up to 500 thousand tons of grain free of charge in the next four months. In particular, we will do it with the participation of our reliable partner - Turkey," he added.

Patrushev also said that the grain deal "not only did not solve the problems of the needy countries, but even in a certain sense aggravated them", as the ships from Ukraine were allegedly mainly heading to Europe, which has been repeatedly denied by Ukraine's representatives.