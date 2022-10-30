ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7743 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
6 531 11

Air defense unit destroyed an enemy Su-25 on October 30

штурмовик,су,повітряні,сили

Air defense unit destroyed an enemy Su-25 on October 30

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported on official Facebook page of Ukrainian Air Forces Command. 

"On October 30, at about 8.00, an anti-aircraft missile unit of the Air Force shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the South direction," - the statement reads.

Read more: Over 300 enemy kamikaze drones were shot down by Defense Forces, - Air Force

Author: 

plane (907) Air forces (1449)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 