Air defense unit destroyed an enemy Su-25 on October 30

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported on official Facebook page of Ukrainian Air Forces Command.

"On October 30, at about 8.00, an anti-aircraft missile unit of the Air Force shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the South direction," - the statement reads.

Read more: Over 300 enemy kamikaze drones were shot down by Defense Forces, - Air Force