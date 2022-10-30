Air defense unit destroyed an enemy Su-25 on October 30
As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported on official Facebook page of Ukrainian Air Forces Command.
"On October 30, at about 8.00, an anti-aircraft missile unit of the Air Force shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the South direction," - the statement reads.
