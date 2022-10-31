Missiles and drones damaged 18 facilities, mainly energy facilities - Shmyhal

Russian terrorists again massively attacked Ukraine. Their target is not military facilities, but civilian critical infrastructure.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, 10 regions were hit by missiles and drones, where 18 objects were damaged, most of them energy-related.

"Hundreds of settlements in seven regions of Ukraine were de-energized. The consequences could have been much worse. But thanks to the heroic and professional work of the Air Defense Forces, 44 of the more than 50 rockets fired at our territory were shot down.

Thank you to the fighters who protect our skies. I also thank the energy workers who are currently eliminating the consequences of the Russian attacks. Repair crews are working at full capacity," Shmyhal notes.

He also informs that local emergency shutdowns continue in the Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions.

"Today, as in previous weeks, it is important that all Ukrainians consciously consume energy and reduce the load on the network. Let us be united and united in energy saving!" - sums up the head of the Cabinet of Ministers.

