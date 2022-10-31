Russia uses airspace of Moldova to attack Ukraine, - Air Force

The Russian occupiers have repeatedly used the airspace of Moldova for attacks on the territory of Ukraine.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukraine is being attacked both from the south and from the north. Moreover, they are using the territory of Moldova, its airspace, for terrorist attacks on Ukraine. This is another crime that needs to be documented and shown to the Western community because it is not the first time they have fired missiles at Ukraine through Moldova. To the west, to the southwest," he said.

Also, according to Ihnat, flights of enemy drones 5-10 kilometers from the Romanian border were repeatedly recorded.

"In other words, an operational-tactical-level drone provokes NATO countries in this way," added the spokesman of the Air Force.

