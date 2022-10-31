Russia attacked military and civilian infrastructure facilities with 55 guided missiles, 45 of them were shot down, - General Staff

The enemy is trying to keep the temporarily captured territories, concentrates efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, does not stop offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on 10/31/2022, Censor.NET reports.

"The two hundred and fiftieth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the large-scale Russian invasion continues.

The enemy is trying to keep the temporarily captured territories, concentrates efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, does not stop offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

The enemy continues shelling units of the Defense Forces along the contact line, carries out fortification equipment of the lines in separate directions and conducts aerial reconnaissance. Strikes critical infrastructure and civilian homes, violating international humanitarian law, laws and customs of war.

In total, the enemy carried out up to 10 airstrikes and launched more than 20 attacks from rocket salvo systems. In addition, the infrastructure in the districts of Kyiv, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernivtsi and other regions suffered enemy rocket attacks. The enemy attacked military and civilian infrastructure facilities with 55 air-guided missiles, 45 of which were shot down by our defenders.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. The Republic of Belarus supports the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. The Russian Federation continues to transfer individual units to the territory of the Republic of Belarus. The threat of missile strikes and the use of attack UAVs from the territory of this country remains.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Siversky direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, in the area of ​​Mezenivka, Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in the areas of Dvorichna, Zelene and Kamianka settlements;

in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in the areas of Berestove, Hrekivka, Zarichne, Nevske and Stelmakhivka settlements;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks and artillery of various calibers, in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Klishchiivka, Mayorsk, Opytne, Spirne, Yakovlivka, and Zelenopillia;

in the Avdiivka direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in the areas of Vodiane, Novobakhmutivka and Pervomaiske settlements;

in the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions - from tanks and artillery of various types, in the areas of the settlements of Vremivka, Vuhledar and Pavlivka.

In the South Bug direction, more than 30 settlements along the contact line suffered fire damage. Among them are Novodanilivka, Chervone and Zaliznychne.

Against the background of significant losses on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian military and political leadership is looking for ways to replenish the occupying forces at the expense of private military companies. Despite significant image and political losses in the international arena, a decision was made to withdraw the contingent of private military campaigns from the Republic of Mali. In addition, Russian military mercenaries are trying to create an aviation component that can be used in Ukraine. However, the efficiency and training of pilots who use different modifications of the Mi-8 does not allow them to perform their assigned tasks. In addition, the motivation of the flight crew is negatively affected by significantly reduced, compared to Syria, payments.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck the enemy 14 times. 12 of them - in areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment; on the platoon support point, as well as the position of the enemy's air defense complex. Ukrainian air defense units shot down 2 helicopters (Ka-52 and Mi-8) and 2 enemy UAVs.

Units of missile troops and artillery hit the command post, two areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment and other important military objects," the summary said.