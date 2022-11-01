ENG
Russians hit Kramatorsk industry with 14 rockets at night

краматорськ

Russian troops hit Kramatorsk with 14 missiles.

As informed by Censor.NET, the head of the city military administration Oleksandr Honcharenko reported this on Facebook.

"14 rockets hit the Kramatorsk industry overnight. There are no victims. Russia is a terrorist country, a scum country," he wrote.

During day, occupiers killed 3 civilians in Donetsk region, body of 1 civilian killed during the occupation was discovered - RMA.

