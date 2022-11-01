Russians hit Kramatorsk industry with 14 rockets at night
Russian troops hit Kramatorsk with 14 missiles.
As informed by Censor.NET, the head of the city military administration Oleksandr Honcharenko reported this on Facebook.
"14 rockets hit the Kramatorsk industry overnight. There are no victims. Russia is a terrorist country, a scum country," he wrote.
