Russia has damaged about 40% of entire energy infrastructure of Ukraine, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about the consequences of Russia’s energy terrorism.

He stated this during a meeting with the European Union energy commissioner Kadri Simson, Censor.NET informs.

"Unfortunately, due to the strikes of missiles and kamikaze drones by the Russian Federation on our energy system, we suspended this process. But I am sure that we will restore everything, and in a calmer time, when the situation in our energy system will be stabilized, we will continue exporting electricity to Europe," the head of state said.

Zelensky informed the European Commissioner about the consequences of energy terrorism on the part of Russia, which has already seriously damaged about 40% of the entire energy infrastructure of Ukraine, in particular thermal power plants, thermal power plants and hydroelectric power plants, as well as about the measures taken by our state to stabilize the operation of the energy network.

