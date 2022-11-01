US will provide Ukraine with VAMPIRE air defense systems in addition to eight NASAMS, - Pentagon

The US intends to transfer to Ukraine eight NASAMS air defense systems, as well as VAMPIRE anti-drone installations.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to LIGA.net, this was reported in the Pentagon.

A high-ranking employee of the US Department of Defense said at the briefing that it is about "eight NASAMS air defense systems with the corresponding ammunition", and specified that "two of them will be in Ukraine in the near future, and another six will be transferred somewhat later."

He added that the military assistance will also include air defense equipment aimed at countering drones, in particular VAMPIRE, and other radar systems, since "the threat of UAVs is now very serious" for Ukraine.

Read more: We are fully mobilized to increase military support for Ukraine as soon as possible, in particular, air defense, - Macron