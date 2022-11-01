We are fully mobilized to increase military support for Ukraine as soon as possible, in particular, air defense, - Macron

In a telephone conversation with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron stated his readiness to increase military support to Ukraine as soon as possible.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"I confirmed this to President Zelensky this morning: we are fully mobilized to increase our military support to Ukraine as soon as possible, including air defense," Macron wrote on Twitter.

In addition, the French president stated the need to help Ukraine's electricity and water supply infrastructure affected by the Russian Federation.

"Ukraine's electricity and water supply infrastructure has been seriously damaged by Russian attacks. We must act before the onset of winter. We are quickly mobilizing the international community and the private sector," Macron promised.

