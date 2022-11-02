There is no DNA of relatives to identify bodies buried near Izyum - prosecutors

It is still impossible to identify victims of Russian aggression, who were buried in a wood near Izyum, because there is not enough DNA materials from relatives.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by the press service of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"Kharkiv experts have taken DNA materials from 450 buried at the mass cemetery in Izyum. However, it is impossible to identify all the dead at this time. The samples need to be compared with DNA samples of victims' relatives. Currently, only 80 people have provided the necessary materials," - the statement reads.

The Prosecutor's office noted that the selection of biological materials from residents of Izyum was organized to identify the dead or missing. People are urged to come to the mobile laboratory.

"The sampling of biological materials will allow to identify the deceased person in any territory of Ukraine, according to the data entered in the Unified State DNA Database," - the Department said.

In addition, you can submit biomaterial in any region of Ukraine, including Kharkiv (to do this, call 093-497-69-38, 067-952-93-06, 099-270-19-37, 099-777-77-41).

For those who are abroad, the Prosecutor's Office provided recommendations on how to take a DNA sample on their own and send it to Ukraine.

