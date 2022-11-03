Due to Russian shelling, Zaporizhzhia NPP is completely de-energized, - "Energoatom"

Yesterday, November 2, 2022, as a result of Ruscist’s shelling, the last two high-voltage communication lines of the Zaporizhzhia NPP with the Ukrainian power system were damaged.

This was reported by "Energoatom", Censor.NET informs.

"At 11:04 p.m., the station went into full blackout mode. All 20 diesel generators were turned on.

Currently, the power supply scheme for ZNPP's own needs is optimized, 9 diesel generators are left in operation. Power units 5 and 6 are transferred to a cold state.

Fuel for the operation of diesel generators in the mode of complete blackout of the ZNPP remains for 15 days. The countdown has begun," the message reads.

It is noted that due to the occupation of the plant and the interference of Rosatom representatives in its work, the possibilities of the Ukrainian side to maintain the ZNPP in a safe mode are significantly limited.

"Once again, we appeal to the international community to urgently take measures for the demilitarization of the ZNPP as soon as possible, the withdrawal of all Russian military personnel from the territory of the plant and the city of Enerhodar, and the return of the Zaporizhzhia NPP under the full control of Ukraine for the sake of the safety of the whole world!" - added in "Energoatom".

