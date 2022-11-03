Switzerland did not allow Germany to transfer ammunition for "Gepard" to Ukraine

The Swiss government did not give its consent for the transfer to Ukraine of ammunition for the "Gepard" anti-aircraft tanks, which Germany once purchased from Bern.

This is reported by Reuters, Censor.NET informs.

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht last month asked the government in Bern to allow the delivery of 12,400 Swiss-made munitions for Gepard anti-aircraft guns, which Berlin has already supplied to Ukraine to help in its war with Russia. However, Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin gave the same response as the Swiss government in June, when it rejected an earlier request.

"According to the principle of equal treatment in the right to neutrality, Switzerland cannot agree to a request to transfer military equipment of Swiss origin to Ukraine while the latter is participating in an international armed conflict," the government said.

Therefore, Switzerland emphasized that it will not change its position regarding the re-export of its ammunition, equipment, or weapons.

"Since the legal situation remains unchanged, agreement on the transfer of Swiss military equipment by Germany to Ukraine is still impossible," the agency added.

