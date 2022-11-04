ENG
intelligence (950) shoot (151) Russia (11159) duck-out (48)

Russia resumes practice of blocking squads and shooting deserters, - British intelligence

Russia is probably resorting to the tactic of shooting at deserters, which shows the low morale and indiscipline of the Russian troops

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the British Ministry of Defense on Twitter.

"Recently, Russian generals appear to have wanted their commanders to use weapons against defectors, including possibly allowing them to shoot to kill such violators after warning. The generals also probably wanted to keep their defensive positions to the last. The tactics of shooting at deserters probably indicate the low quality, low morale, and indiscipline of the Russian troops," says a brief daily report by British intelligence on the situation at the front in Ukraine.

