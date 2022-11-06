Invaders en masse kidnap residents of Luhansk region, - RMA

In the Luhansk region, mass abductions of people are reported in the Russian-occupied territories of the region.

This was reported by the Luhansk RMA, Censor.NET informs.

"The Russians encroached on Bilohorivka again, the occupiers did not provide the promised film for the windows in Lysychansk, people are disappearing again in Novopskov region and Milove region," the report says.

The RMA notes that the promised film for the windows in Lysychansk was not issued by the Russians. "Polyethylene film was brought to Lysychansk a week ago from Tatarstan itself - closer to Russia, such a product is in short supply. They did not wait for the glass for the windows, although the film arrived on the eve of winter. However, it is impossible to get it in a regular queue. In particular, in the HTV district, at the issuing point, the population was gently explained that the film is intended only for the needs of institutions and organizations," the message reads.

