Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 76,460 people (+530 per day), 2,771 tanks, 1,782 artillery systems, 5,630 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. Another 530 Russian occupiers were liquidated in Ukraine - the enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Lyman, Bakhmut, and Avdiivka directions. As of the morning of November 7, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 76,460.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 07/11 are approximately:

personnel - about 76,460 (+530) people were liquidated,

tanks ‒ 2771 (+6) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 5,630 (+19) units,

artillery systems - 1782 (+1) units,

MLRS – 391 (+0) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 202 (+0) units,

aircraft - 277 (+0) units,

helicopters – 260 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 1472 (+7),

cruise missiles ‒ 399 (+0),

ships/boats ‒ 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4199 (+8) units,

special equipment ‒ 157 (+2).

