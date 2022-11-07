Russia has only 120 "Iskanders" left, - Defence Intelligence

Russia used about 80 percent of its modern missiles to strike Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.

This was stated by Vadym Skibitsky, Censor.NET informs with reference to the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian army has seriously depleted its stockpile of missile weapons due to the constant shelling of Ukrainian cities. Today, the Russian Armed Forces have already used about 80% of their modern missiles. In particular, only 120 units of "Iskanders" remained in the arsenal of the occupiers.

According to the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Kremlin plans to purchase Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar ballistic missiles from Iran and send them by air to Crimea and by sea to Russian ports on the Caspian Sea.

"We know that agreements have already been reached," Skibitsky said.

