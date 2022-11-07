50,000-60,000 local residents remained in occupied Melitopol, - Fedorov

50-60 thousand local population remained in the temporarily occupied Melitopol. However, the invaders massively populate the city and district with Russians, Chechens, Ossetians, etc.

The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, announced this, Censor NET informs.

"More than half of the residents of Melitopol evacuated to the territory under the control of Ukraine or abroad. Up to 60,000, Melitopol residents remained in the city. Instead, the city and the district were massively populated by occupiers from the Russian Federation - Russians, Chechens, Ossetians, etc.," the mayor said.

The invaders continue to evict Ukrainians from their homes and build defensive fortifications.

"In the village of Polyanivka, Melitopol district, they 'asked' residents to move to other settlements. Concrete slabs removed from the water channel were brought to Polyanivka through the nearby Yakymivka. And they are turning the surrounding territory into an outpost," Fedorov said.

The Russians continue to use civilians as human shields. In cities and villages, military equipment is stationed next to local residents.

