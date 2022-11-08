Russia brings soldiers and equipment to Belarusian Baranovichi - Mass Media

Since October 14, Russian military echelons have been arriving exclusively from Central Federal District and Volga Federal District of Russian Federation.

"At the moment, we still record the stations of loading and departure of military echelons arriving from October 14, 2022 from the Russian Federation to Belarus exclusively from the Central Federal District and the Volga Federal District: Selyatino (Moscow railway), Shcholkovo (Moscow railway), Nara (Moscow railway) and Illino (Gorky railway)," the statement said.

It is noted that on October 24, the military echelon No. 941 with 25 units of tracked and wheeled military equipment left the Russian station Selyatino for the station Polonka (Baranovichi branch of the Belarusian railway). It arrived at the destination station on October 26.

The "Railway Workers Community of Belarus" noted that the route of the echelon bypasses large Belarusian cities to complicate the identification of military equipment on the platforms. Its length reaches 908 kilometers.

Thus, the military echelon No. 941 did not go through the Minsk-Sorting station, but bypassed Minsk along the route: Kolodishchi - Shabany - track post Asiivka - Kolyadychi - Pomyslishche and further to Polonka station.

