Russians sell housing in occupied Crimea and return home, - Russian media

After the explosions on the Kerch bridge and in the Sevastopol bay, the demand for housing in Crimea fell, and Russians are returning en masse from the peninsula to their native places.

"Krasnoyarsk Online," writes about this, Censor.NET reports.

"We lived in Crimea for 4 years and are returning home. I will tell you this, if you have a box with money, you can come while the child is in kindergarten or school, let's say, elementary school... There are no prospects, opportunities here, and the prices are simply suffocating," the publication quotes words of Alyona from Perm.

She is not the only one who complains that it is impossible to make a decent living on the occupied peninsula. But recently, Russians mostly cite another reason for returning home - fear for their own safety.

"In the end, we returned to the Urals. We live in a nuclear sewer, with a 15-fold excess of the radiation level in the rivers, but with a higher salary. And here, of course, it's calmer," Mykola explains about returning home.

Realtor Svitlana Levkovich, who moved to Crimea from Nizhny Novgorod in 2016, says that her mother and sister are persuading her to return to her homeland.

"Relatives just tortured me with calls - come back as soon as possible! Do you want to wait until the rockets fly?" she relays their words.

On the sites for the sale of apartments, the mark "For sale. Urgently!" has increased. In particular, they sell apartments that were previously rented out to tourists.

"The closed airport, anxiety, explosions on the territory of the peninsula, and the proximity to military operations have significantly reduced the number of tourists. Most of the private owners who rent out accommodation to tourists have been left without vacationers or have greatly lowered their prices.

The lack of advance bookings for the November holidays and New Year's holidays suggests that there will be no tourists this weekend either. And next summer? Rather, the answer is negative. And the money invested in the apartments must be repaid, and the utility bill must also be paid. That's why they sell urgently until the prices have fallen," says Mykola Krasnovskyi, an employee of the travel agency.

Prices for secondary housing in Crimea have fallen by 15-20%, the demand has decreased significantly. Realtors say that no one is interested in Crimean real estate as an investment.