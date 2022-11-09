Putin will subsequently visit Donbas, - Peskov

The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, may soon go to the occupied Donbas. Specific terms have not yet been named.

This was stated by the press secretary of the Russian dictator Dmytro Peskov, Censor.NET informs with reference to TASS.

"Putin will later visit Donbas, but so far there are no concrete plans for such a trip," Peskov assures.

