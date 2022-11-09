ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11398 visitors online
News
62 322 234

Traitor Stremousov is dead, - Russian media

стремоусов

Information appeared on social networks that the traitor Kyrylo Stremousov allegedly died in a road accident.

Readovka.news reports this with reference to its own sources, Censor.NET informs.

"Kyrylo Stremousov, the deputy head of the administration of the Kherson region, died in a road accident, the source of Readovka reported. It is not known exactly how it happened," the message reads.

RT source confirms this information.

"Deputy governor of the Kherson region, Kyrylo Stremousov, died in a road accident near Henichesk, his personal driver informed the WarGonzo project," writes the Telegram channel "Earlier than all".

Currently, there is no official confirmation of the information.

Read more: Traffic accident involving Zelensky’s car is being investigated by SBI

Author: 

Accident (380) death (1574) Kyrylo Stremousov (6) Khersonska region (2279)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 