Traitor Stremousov is dead, - Russian media

Information appeared on social networks that the traitor Kyrylo Stremousov allegedly died in a road accident.

Readovka.news reports this with reference to its own sources, Censor.NET informs.

"Kyrylo Stremousov, the deputy head of the administration of the Kherson region, died in a road accident, the source of Readovka reported. It is not known exactly how it happened," the message reads.

RT source confirms this information.

"Deputy governor of the Kherson region, Kyrylo Stremousov, died in a road accident near Henichesk, his personal driver informed the WarGonzo project," writes the Telegram channel "Earlier than all".

Currently, there is no official confirmation of the information.

Read more: Traffic accident involving Zelensky’s car is being investigated by SBI