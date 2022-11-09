UK to strengthen support for Ukraine in winter, - Wallace

UK will increase its support to Ukrainian Armed Forces over this winter as we approach an important battle for Kherson.

This was stated by British Defense Minister Ben Wallace, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to UNIAN.

Britain has already announced the provision of 12 thousand more sleeping kits for extremely cold weather to Ukraine.

"Winter is coming and this is an important challenge for both sides. We are determined to provide Ukrainian soldiers with the best basic skills, because we already know that the Russian military does not do this," the Minister added.

According to him, it is very important to continue supplying equipment and support now.

"I would not be surprised if over the next few weeks we see them successfully cross the river... Ukraine is still making gains in the East of the country, and slowly but surely approaching Kherson in the South. It's a tough fight," Wallace added.

