Instead of Putin, Lavrov will represent Russia at G20 online

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 summit in Bali. Russia will be presented online by Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Lavrov.

Reuters writes about this with reference to the press secretary of the coordinating minister for maritime and investment issues of Indonesia, Jodi Mahardi, Censor.NET reports.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 leaders' meeting in Bali next week... Putin will be represented by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who is to join one of the meetings virtually," the official said.

In addition, such information was confirmed by the Russian embassy in Indonesia in a CNN comment.

Yulia Tomska, head of the embassy's protocol, said that Putin will be represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov.

Tomska added that Putin is still deciding whether he will join one of the meetings virtually.