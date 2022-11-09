Putin decided not to go to G20 summit, - media

Russian President Vladimir Putin still decided not to go to the summit of the leaders of the G20, which will take place next week on the island of Bali in Indonesia.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to European Pravda, Bloomberg reports this, citing sources who know about the planning.

The reason for the decision is the fear in the Kremlin that Western leaders will demonstrably avoid Putin.

They are allegedly planning to send Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to the event instead of him.

It will be reminded, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky was also invited to the event. He stated that he will participate only if Putin is not present at the summit.

Earlier, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said that Russian President Vladimir Putin may join the G20 summit virtually.