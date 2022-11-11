ENG
"Achieving goals of special operation is possible through negotiations," Putin’s spokesman

Putin’s press secretary Dmytro Peskov mentioned the negotiations with Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the propaganda publication TASS.

"The goals of the special military operation can be achieved through negotiations, but they are impossible due to Kyiv's position," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Read more: General Milli is in favor of negotiations with Russian Federation in near future. Biden is opposed to it - NYT

