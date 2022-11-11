"Achieving goals of special operation is possible through negotiations," Putin’s spokesman
Putin’s press secretary Dmytro Peskov mentioned the negotiations with Ukraine.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the propaganda publication TASS.
"The goals of the special military operation can be achieved through negotiations, but they are impossible due to Kyiv's position," the Kremlin spokesman said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password