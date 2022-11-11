7 people died as result of night shelling of Mykolaiv. PHOTOS

7 people died as a result of shelling of Mykolaiv by the Russian occupiers.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

"Mykolaiv. Seven lives of people who were sleeping peacefully in their beds stolen by the Russian troops. Rescuers continue to clear the rubble," the message reads.

We will remind you that at night the Russians shelled a residential quarter of Mykolaiv, a rocket hit a 5-story building.'

