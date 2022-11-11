ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10175 visitors online
News War
5 133 2

7 people died as result of night shelling of Mykolaiv. PHOTOS

7 people died as a result of shelling of Mykolaiv by the Russian occupiers.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

"Mykolaiv. Seven lives of people who were sleeping peacefully in their beds stolen by the Russian troops. Rescuers continue to clear the rubble," the message reads.

We will remind you that at night the Russians shelled a residential quarter of Mykolaiv, a rocket hit a 5-story building.'

Watch more: Armed Forces enter Kherson. VIDEO

7 people died as result of night shelling of Mykolaiv 01
7 people died as result of night shelling of Mykolaiv 02
7 people died as result of night shelling of Mykolaiv 03
7 people died as result of night shelling of Mykolaiv 04

Author: 

Mykolayiv (420) shoot out (14484) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (866)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 