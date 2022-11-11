Kherson returns to control of Ukraine, Armed Forces of Ukraine and Ministry of Defense of Ukraine enter city

The Armed Forces keep under fire control the retreat routes of the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET informs.

"Kherson is returning to the control of Ukraine, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are entering the city. The retreat routes of the Russian occupiers are under fire control of the Ukrainian army. Any attempts to oppose the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be stopped. Every Russian serviceman who resists will be destroyed." - the message says.

The GUR appealed to the Russian occupiers who remained in Kherson.

"You have the only chance to avoid death - to surrender immediately. In case of voluntary surrender, Ukraine guarantees your life and safety. We comply with the Geneva Conventions, we guarantee prisoners of war food, medical care and the possibility of your exchange for servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces who are in captivity in the Russian Federation," the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense emphasized.

Invaders are advised to contact the hotline of the "I want to live" project.

If you are unable to contact the "I want to live" project, follow these steps:

- unbuckle the magazine and hang the weapon on the left shoulder with the barrel down, raise your hands with a white flag (any white cloth will do), shout "Surrender!", approach the Ukrainian military on command and fulfill all their demands.

How to surrender as part of a group or unit:

- Put away all your weapons and move away, stand in front of your military equipment (before this, silence it - it should not be in a combat position), send a negotiator (an officer or the most senior in rank) - he must be unarmed and have a white flag," explained in the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

At the same time, citizens of Ukraine who were forcibly "called up" and forced to fight on the side of the occupiers are advised to report this to the Armed Forces.