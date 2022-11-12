USA will do everything to strengthen Ukraine’s position on battlefields, - Sullivan

The US will continue to make efforts to ensure that Ukraine has weapons to participate in combat.

This was stated by Jake Sullivan, US President's National Security Adviser, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"The US position does not change, it remains the same as it was six months ago. We will do everything possible to strengthen Ukraine's position on the battlefields," he told reporters aboard the presidential plane.

Sullivan is accompanying President Joe Biden on visits to Cambodia, where he will participate in the US-ASEAN and East Asian summits, and to Indonesia, where the G20 summit will be held.

It will be recalled that the day before, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that he had authorized the allocation of a new batch of weapons worth $400 million to Ukraine on behalf of the President.

The Pentagon informed that missiles for the Hawk anti-aircraft system, four Avenger anti-aircraft missile systems equipped with Stinger missiles, additional ammunition for the HIMARS salvo missile systems, 21,000 155-mm artillery shells, 500 high-precision 155-mm artillery shells, equipment for cold weather and other military equipment.

The press release of the US Ministry of Defense noted that the new package of US aid to Ukraine became the 25th since August 2021. In total, since the beginning of the administration of President Joe Biden, the United States has provided Kyiv with military aid of more than $19.3 billion.