Russia began withdrawing troops from Kherson on October 22, - British intelligence

Russia, most likely, began withdrawing troops from the right bank of the Dnipro in Kherson as early as October 22.

This is reported in a brief summary of British intelligence published by the British Ministry of Defense on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"The withdrawal was completed only two days after its announcement. It is quite likely that the withdrawal process had already begun on October 22, 2022, when officials appointed by the Russian Federation in Kherson called on civilians to leave the city," the summary says.

So most likely, British intelligence suggests, Russian military equipment and soldiers in civilian clothes have been evacuated along with the local population in recent weeks.

Read more: When fleeing, invaders left lot of trophies in Kherson region. There are artillery installations, and tanks, and armored vehicles, - OС "South"

"Kherson was the only regional capital captured by Russian troops since February, so the withdrawal causes significant reputational damage. The withdrawal is a public acknowledgment of the difficulties faced by the Russian troops on the west bank of the Dnipro," - according to British intelligence.

It is likely that Ukraine has regained significant territories of the Kherson region on the west bank of the Dnipro River, and that its forces now mainly control the city of Kherson itself, the report notes.

"It is also quite likely that Russia is still trying to evacuate forces from other areas of the region across the river to defensive positions on the eastern bank," British intelligence emphasized.