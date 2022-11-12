ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10142 visitors online
News
12 969 34

Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation has ordered batch of latest hypersonic missiles "Tsirkon", - Russian media

циркон

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation ordered an additional batch of the latest hypersonic missiles "Tsirkon" from the industry.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by the propaganda publication TASS with reference to sources.

According to the interlocutor, the additional contract refers to several dozen missiles, the deadline for its implementation is 2023.

Also remind, that in November 2021, dictator Putin announced that tests of the "Tsirkon" hypersonic cruise missile were coming to an end in Russia. From 2022, it will enter service with the Russian Navy.

Read more: Russia has exhausted its stockpile of missiles, there will be no massive firefights yet, - ISW

Author: 

rocket (1665) Russia (12468) The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation (206)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 