Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation has ordered batch of latest hypersonic missiles "Tsirkon", - Russian media
The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation ordered an additional batch of the latest hypersonic missiles "Tsirkon" from the industry.
As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported by the propaganda publication TASS with reference to sources.
According to the interlocutor, the additional contract refers to several dozen missiles, the deadline for its implementation is 2023.
Also remind, that in November 2021, dictator Putin announced that tests of the "Tsirkon" hypersonic cruise missile were coming to an end in Russia. From 2022, it will enter service with the Russian Navy.
