Russia reiterated its desire for unimpeded access to world markets for its food and fertilizer exports at talks with UN officials in Geneva.

This is reported by Reuters, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

The statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation does not say whether Moscow is ready to restore the Black Sea Initiative agreed in July, which allowed Ukraine to resume grain exports. The contract expires on November 19.

The UN reports that 10 million tons of grain and other food products have been exported from Ukraine under the agreement, helping to avert a global food crisis.

Russia has repeatedly complained that its own grain and fertilizer supplies, while not directly targeted by Western sanctions, are effectively blocked because the sanctions limit shippers' access to financing, insurance and ports.

Read more: Belarusian border guards were outraged by fact that Ukraine is strengthening the border

Moscow's statement says that the shipment of Ukrainian grain and the "normalization" of exports of its own agricultural products from Russia are components of a single package of measures to ensure global food security.

The UN statement on November 11 states that the participants "continue to implement the Black Sea Grain Initiative and held constructive discussions on its continuation."

Ukraine, which Russia invaded on February 24, accused Moscow of playing "hunger games" with the world. Russian warships blocked access to Ukrainian ports before the July agreement came into force.

Russia briefly suspended its participation in the deal on October 29 after an attack on its naval fleet in Sevastopol, but rejoined just four days later after a decision by President Vladimir Putin brokered by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.