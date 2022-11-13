Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 80,860 people (+650 per day), 2,840 tanks, 1,837 artillery systems, 5,742 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of November 13, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 80,860 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 13/11 are estimated to be:

personnel - about 80,860 (+650) people were liquidated,

tanks - 2840 (+2) units,

armored combat vehicles - 5742 (+12) units,

artillery systems - 1,837 (+8) units,

MRLS - 393 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 206 (+1) units,

aircraft - 278 (+0) units,

helicopters - 261 (+0) units,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 1507 (+1),

cruise missiles - 399 (+0),

ships/boats - 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4295 (+16) units,

special equipment - 160 (+0).

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.