EU has strengthened sanctions against Iran

The EU Council introduced new sanctions against Iran due to human rights violations.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the European Council.

"The EU Council today added 29 individuals and three institutions to the list of entities subject to restrictive measures in the context of existing sanctions against Iran for human rights violations. This is done in view of their role in the Death of Masha Amini and the violence in relation to the recent demonstrations in Iran," the report said.

The list of restrictions includes law enforcement officials who were involved in the arbitrary arrest of Masha Amini, local law enforcement officials, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and members of the military leadership that oversaw the brutal crackdown on peaceful protests in Iran.

Sanctions have also been introduced against the heads of Iran's state television, which disseminated the "confessions" of protest participants, as well as the head of Iran's so-called cyber police, who was involved in arbitrary arrests of people for criticizing the Iranian regime in online media.

Sanctions include the freezing of financial assets and a ban on travel to the EU. EU citizens and companies are prohibited from providing any financial resources to individuals and institutions included in the sanctioned list. The sanctions regime also prohibits the export to Iran of any equipment that could be used for internal repression or control of telecommunications space.