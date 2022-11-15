Russians are preparing for battle for Mariupol, - RMA

Russian occupation troops are preparing for the battle for Mariupol. There is a concentration of military units of the occupiers near the city.

This was stated by the head of Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs with reference to the press service of the Mariupol city council.

"They are preparing for this. They understand the trends at the front. There is a clear trend to de-occupy the entire territory of Ukraine - the Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Kherson regions. The enemy understands this well," said the head of the regional administration.

According to him, the concentration of the Russians in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions is taking place with the aim of obtaining at least some kind of "victory".

See more: Russian troops intensively shelled Kurakhove, Selidove, Vuhledar, and Pavlivka. There are victims, - Kyrylenko. PHOTOS