There is threat of missile attack on Kyiv region, - Kuleba

Currently, an air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine, except for Crimea. In Kyiv OVA, residents are asked to stay in shelters.

Oleksiy Kuleba, the head of Kyiv OVA, announced this in the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Residents of Kyiv region! Stay in safe places. There is a threat of rocket fire in the region. Do not ignore the air warning signal," he appeals to the region's residents.

