Air defense forces - OVA are working in Chernihiv Oblast

Explosions are heard in the Chernihiv region - air defense forces are working.

As reported by Censor.NET. Vyacheslav Chaus, the head of the Chernihiv OVA, reports this.

"Air defense forces are operating in the Chernihiv region. In no case do not send photos and videos of arrivals, the work of air defense forces, the deployment and movement of troops!!!", the message says.

Chaus stressed that the rocket attack was ongoing and called on residents to stay in safe places.

