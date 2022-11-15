US intelligence confirms Russian missile strike on Poland. PHOTOS

A senior US intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, resulting in the deaths of two people.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by AP.

Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller did not immediately confirm the information from a senior US intelligence official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

But Mueller said top leaders were holding an emergency meeting because of the "crisis situation."

Read more: Two missiles fell in Poland. Country gathers National Security Committee - media





