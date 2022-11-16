Czech Parliament recognized regime in Russian Federation as terrorist

The Parliament of the Czech Republic adopted a resolution in which it recognized the current Russian regime as terrorist.

This was reported by the Czech publication Novinky. cz, Censor.NET informs.

The lower house of the parliament called the current Russian regime terrorist. In particular, the deputies condemned the attacks on the civilian population of Ukraine and the country's key energy infrastructure. Also, the Parliament of the Czech Republic does not recognize the results of the so-called referendums on the accession to Russia of four occupied regions in the east of Ukraine.

129 out of 159 deputies present voted for the resolution. All 14 representatives of the "Freedom and Direct Democracy" movement, as well as some deputies from other factions, were against it.

Read more: G20 "majority" condemned Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine

"The Russian Federation absolutely does not respect people's basic rights, attacks key infrastructure, civilian objects, and tries to intimidate Ukrainian citizens and undermine the sovereignty of the state... This corresponds to terrorist methods," said Barbora Urbanova, a member of STAN.