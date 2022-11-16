Yesterday, Russians attacked Ukraine with 96 missiles, 75 of which were shot down by air defense. INFOGRAPHICS

According to detailed information, the Russian Federation massively attacked Ukraine with 96 missiles and attack drones.

This was reported by the Command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

On November 15, 2022, the invaders attacked Ukraine with 96 air and sea-based cruise missiles (Kh-101, Kh-555, Caliber), Kh-59 guided air missiles, Shahed-136/131, Orion attack drones ", "Orlan-10" ', the message says.

It is noted that the air defense forces shot down 75 cruise missiles (Kh-101, Kh-555, Kalibr), two guided air missiles Kh-59, 10 "Shahed-136/131", one unmanned aerial vehicle "Orion" and one "Orlan-10".