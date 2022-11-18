Odesa customs officers seized American CESSNA plane at checkpoint. PHOTOS

Odesa customs officers seized an American plane CESSNA 182R from a man at the "Starokozache-Tudor" checkpoint, which he was transporting to Moldova on a trailer.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the customs press service on November 18.

As it was found out at the customs, the plane was imported under the obligation of return export within the deadline that expired three months ago.

Due to exceeding the term of import of the aircraft, it was taken from the owner. After the court's decision, the aircraft may be confiscated or the man may be fined UAH 170,000.

Read more: Anchor mine eliminated on Odesa beach





