Zelensky had conversation with Erdogan, who had previously spoken with Putin
President Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.
Zelensky announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.
"In a telephone conversation with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, they congratulated the extension of the grain agreement. He thanked for the support of our initiative #GrainFromUkraine. He assured that Ukraine will remain a guarantor of food stability. They also discussed security and energy cooperation," Zelensky said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password