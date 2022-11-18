Zelensky had conversation with Erdogan, who had previously spoken with Putin

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

Zelensky announced this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"In a telephone conversation with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, they congratulated the extension of the grain agreement. He thanked for the support of our initiative #GrainFromUkraine. He assured that Ukraine will remain a guarantor of food stability. They also discussed security and energy cooperation," Zelensky said.

