Mobilization in Russia has not stopped, another wave is being prepared, - ISW

American analysts believe that Russia is preparing another wave of mobilization, which will worsen the overall quality of Russian troops who are being sent to the front in Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

"The continuation of covert mobilization measures and the potential preparation for the next wave of mobilization in tandem with the current autumn conscription cycle is likely to create a significant burden on the already overburdened Russian apparatus of formation of the Armed Forces," the message reads.

Analysts recall that the Kremlin previously stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not need to sign a decree formally ending the mobilization period.

According to ISW, Putin likely ordered the end of so-called partial mobilization to free up bureaucratic and administrative capacity for conscription.

"However, it is clear that the Russian authorities have never stopped mobilization efforts completely, which means that a limited number of mobilized conscripts are still going through the training system at the same time as the conscripts go through their own training cycle," the analysts said.

Another wave of mobilization, ISW suggests, is likely to lead to even lower quality training for both mobilized conscripts and conscripts as they compete for an insufficient number of "training" places.

"The next wave of mobilization in the coming months will only worsen the situation and will probably worsen the overall quality of the Russian troops that will be sent to the front in Ukraine," the analysts conclude.

Read more: Russia cannot win war in Ukraine, despite its despicable tactics, - U.S. State Department