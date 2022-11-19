Russia is now looking for break to regain strength, - Zelensky

A real long-term and honest peace can appear only as a result of the "complete dismantling" of all elements of Russian aggression.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated this while speaking via video link to the participants of the International Security Forum in Halifax, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"Just the end of the war does not guarantee peace. Russia is now looking for a short-term truce - a break to regain strength. Someone would call this the end of the war. But such a pause will only worsen the situation," he said.

According to him, "any ideas of concessions with our land or our sovereignty, which were once voiced, cannot be called peace."

"Immoral compromises will lead to new blood. A real long-term and honest peace can only be the result of the complete dismantling of all elements of Russian aggression," the head of state said.

He recalled the Ukrainian formula for peace, which he presented at the G-20 summit.

"There are 10 points in the Ukrainian peace formula. These are challenges that must be overcome for the security of Ukraine, Europe, and the world. This is a peace formula for peace. Ukraine offered just such a peace formula. I presented it to the UN General Assembly and the G20 summit. And I ask the participants of the International Security Forum in Halifax to help us implement this formula! This is the only way to real peace," Zelensky said.