Johnson: Ukraine has nothing to negotiate with Russian Federation

Former Prime Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson is convinced that under the current circumstances Ukraine has nothing to negotiate with Russia.

He wrote about this in a column for the Wall Street Journal, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"I understand why Volodymyr Zelensky says that he is ready for negotiations with Putin, and I do not doubt the sincerity of the Ukrainian president. If there was even an adequate peace plan available, the Ukrainian government would quickly seize it," Johnson said.

According to him, Ukraine definitely wants peace.

"Of course, Ukraine would like negotiations. But there is one problem, and it is the same one that Zelensky faces every day since February 24 - there is nothing to agree on. No potential mediator has yet been able to come up with a compromise that would be even slightly acceptable." - said the former British Prime Minister.

In his opinion, if we even assume that Western leaders would succeed in convincing Ukraine to "exchange land for peace", "any agreement of this kind will be disgusting and a moral disgrace for humanity."

"Even if the Ukrainians can be convinced to give up their rights to part of their lands, although they must not, cannot and will not do this, there is no reason to believe that Putin will abide by the terms of the agreement. Putin does not want to receive part of Ukraine. He wants all of her," Johnson emphasized.