Estonia will transfer Ukraine 27 buses and 13 generators, - Reinsalu

Estonia plans to send 27 city buses to Ukraine. Separately, 13 electric generators will be sent.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by RBC-Ukraine with reference to statement of Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu, quoted by ERR.

According to him, in addition to military and political support, Ukraine also needs to provide humanitarian assistance so that Ukrainian society could function as best as possible despite the war.

"The Estonian Foreign Ministry together with the Tallinn authorities also plans to send two ambulances to Ukraine in the near future," the statement reads.

The Estonian branch of the Lions Club reported that 13 power generators would be purchased and sent to Ukraine in the coming days. The chairman of the club Alar Räst noted that the assistance to Ukraine should be continued, because Ukrainians are fighting for the preservation of the whole Europe.